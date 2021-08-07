Howland Capital Management LLC Has $410,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $223.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

