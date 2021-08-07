Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $733,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $219,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $152.24 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $153.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

