Barrington Research Boosts Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target to $28.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Option Care Health by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

