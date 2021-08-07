Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,424,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 268,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 616,448 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,371,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 670,987 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 68.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 683,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 146,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

