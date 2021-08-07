Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Receives €38.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €38.25 ($45.00).

A number of equities analysts have commented on RNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Renault in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Renault in a report on Friday, July 30th.

EPA RNO opened at €34.30 ($40.35) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €33.80. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

