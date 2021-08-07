Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $15.250-$15.500 EPS.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $466.67.
NYSE:TDY opened at $458.18 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $301.76 and a one year high of $462.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.57.
Teledyne Technologies Company Profile
Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.
