Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $15.250-$15.500 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $466.67.

NYSE:TDY opened at $458.18 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $301.76 and a one year high of $462.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.57.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

