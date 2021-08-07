WazirX (WRX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $54.02 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, WazirX has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00002722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $377.31 million and $54.02 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00048174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00125817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00153488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,593.24 or 0.99873257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.27 or 0.00812826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

