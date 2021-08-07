ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Shares of GS opened at $397.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $398.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.64.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.