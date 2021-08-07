Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stake Lessened by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $14,079,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 37,021 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

NYSE AMP opened at $265.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $269.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.