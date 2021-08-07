Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CTTAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

CTTAY opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.60. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.