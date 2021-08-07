Brokerages Expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). AxoGen reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 425%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 0.72. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,413.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AxoGen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 151,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

