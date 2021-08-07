KeyCorp Increases Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $190.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.17.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $149.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Microchip Technology’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.437 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.6% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.