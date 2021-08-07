Hammer Fiber Optics (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) traded down 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 14,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 42,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66.

Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HMMR)

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of diversified dark fiber networking solutions and broadband wireless access networks. It also provides network access to under-served markets along the transatlantic landing corridors that deliver cutting edge solutions to data centers, carriers and other various communication providers, aggregators and enterprise and residential broadband customers.

