Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.
Shares of BWG opened at $12.72 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
