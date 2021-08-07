Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend payment by 25.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kennedy-Wilson has a dividend payout ratio of 80.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

KW stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

KW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

