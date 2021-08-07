Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

LNTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04. Lantheus has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $28.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lantheus by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

