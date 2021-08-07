KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.