Zacks Investment Research Lowers Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for patients suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMPL. Cowen began coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of IMPL stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. Impel NeuroPharma has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $22.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.39. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impel NeuroPharma will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Impel NeuroPharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

