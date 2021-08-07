NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the footwear maker on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

NIKE has raised its dividend by 36.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE NKE opened at $172.80 on Friday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $99.89 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $273.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NIKE stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

