Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.12)-($0.11) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $629-633 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.82 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.110 EPS.

NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.25.

NYSE:NET opened at $118.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.14. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,418,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $2,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 903,787 shares of company stock valued at $84,953,623. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

