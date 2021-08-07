Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

FL has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.39.

NYSE FL opened at $54.73 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.70.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,527 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $1,631,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $4,289,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

