Wolfe Research Boosts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $450.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective boosted by Wolfe Research from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $438.06.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

NYSE PAYC opened at $466.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 187.33, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $257.87 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 66.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.