CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.99. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

