Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a payout ratio of 99.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.8%.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 96.76% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

