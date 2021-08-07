Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Papa John’s International has raised its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PZZA stock opened at $119.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $122.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.89.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.07.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

