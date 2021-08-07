London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Announces Dividend of GBX 25

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) announced a dividend on Friday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LSEG stock opened at GBX 7,844 ($102.48) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £39.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.97. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a 52 week high of £100.10 ($130.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,715.96.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.