Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Declares Dividend of $0.20

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) announced a dividend on Friday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

BCTF stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. Bancorp 34 has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary Bank 34, engages in the provision of savings and loan services. It offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts.

