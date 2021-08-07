Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Declares Dividend of $0.20

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) announced a dividend on Friday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
BCTF stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. Bancorp 34 has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13.
Bancorp 34 Company Profile
Read More: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.