Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

TVTY has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -163.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.94.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 237,650 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

