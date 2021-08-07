Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,054 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in argenx were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in argenx by 458.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in argenx by 69.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in argenx by 4,583.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in argenx by 38.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ARGX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.86.

ARGX opened at $313.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.93. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $212.66 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. Analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -9.67 EPS for the current year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.