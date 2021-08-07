Advisory Services Network LLC Has $547,000 Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $686,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in MSCI by 16.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.57.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $628.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $538.67. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $635.58.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

