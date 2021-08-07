Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading Down 6.3% After Earnings Miss

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s share price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.39. 38,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,268,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

The shipping company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on STNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 39,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,745,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $867.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

