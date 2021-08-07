15,297 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,297 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMO stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

