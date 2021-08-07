Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 152.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,106,000 after buying an additional 17,828 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,572,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,069,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $37,848,305. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,521.69 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $926.88 and a 1-year high of $1,535.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,397.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

