Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.09.

NYSE:IFF opened at $151.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $151.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 81.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.