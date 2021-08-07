Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,405 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,913 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of eBay by 117.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $74.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.82. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

