Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,796 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Shares of VIAC opened at $41.50 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.96.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.