American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) by 34.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,386,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,582,000 after purchasing an additional 62,834 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 230,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 29,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KORP opened at $52.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.57. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KORP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.