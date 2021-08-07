Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 27.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 552.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter.

Get X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $40.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB).

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.