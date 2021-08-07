Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $520.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.01. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

