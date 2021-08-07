Usca Ria LLC Acquires 4,757 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Paychex by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 146,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,081,000 after buying an additional 279,441 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $1,237,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.37 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.16.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,187,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

