Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 1,661 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Newmont by 9,756.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,072,000 after acquiring an additional 116,987 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NEM opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.58. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,683 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.