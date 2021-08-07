Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.