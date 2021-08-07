Memetic / PepeCoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.84 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $2,142.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0950 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.00390024 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003387 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014847 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.02 or 0.01176848 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

