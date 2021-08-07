Dovu Hits Market Capitalization of $18.57 Million (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. Over the last week, Dovu has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dovu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dovu has a total market capitalization of $18.57 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00056371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.22 or 0.00892702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00100725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00042084 BTC.

About Dovu

Dovu (DOV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 709,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

