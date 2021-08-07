Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 9,722 Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.09% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 96,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $49.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.