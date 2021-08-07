Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 3,674 CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COR. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after buying an additional 44,529 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

NYSE:COR opened at $140.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,353. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

