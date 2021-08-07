Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 311,958 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 3,690.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,958 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of DraftKings worth $19,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 482.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $2,466,719.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,674,973 shares of company stock worth $180,634,997 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.83. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

