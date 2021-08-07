Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NICE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NICE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $274.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.18. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79. NICE has a one year low of $209.26 and a one year high of $288.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

