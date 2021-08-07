Raymond James Raises Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $47.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CWH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Camping World from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.90.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 670.50% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 17.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Camping World by 4.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 25.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

