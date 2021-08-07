SVB Leerink Cuts Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $265.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INSP. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.40.

Shares of INSP opened at $213.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.35. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -122.14 and a beta of 1.64. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $103.15 and a 1 year high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. Research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

